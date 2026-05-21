Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,247 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after buying an additional 3,141,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cigna Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,311 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $615,781,000 after purchasing an additional 753,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,299.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 635,706 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $174,965,000 after purchasing an additional 590,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.77.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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