Cigna Group $CI Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,580 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Cigna Group worth $82,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,862,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,023 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Down 5.0%

Cigna Group stock opened at $283.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $315.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $286.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.39.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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