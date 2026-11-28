Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,229 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 139,130 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cigna Group worth $172,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,438,250 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $6,461,457,000 after buying an additional 840,098 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,255,467 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,331,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,918,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,182,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $848,821,000 after acquiring an additional 256,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,374,437 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $645,467,000 after purchasing an additional 359,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 617 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total transaction of $175,258.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,304.65. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore started coverage on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $362.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $307.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.72. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $257.85 and a 52-week high of $318.05. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $7.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.64 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is a global health services company whose businesses include Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services. Cigna Healthcare offers health benefit plans and related services, including medical, dental, vision and behavioral health coverage for employers, individuals and government-sponsored programs. Evernorth provides pharmacy benefit management, specialty pharmacy, care management and other health services. Its offerings support employers, health plans, health care providers and individuals, with services that include prescription drug benefits and access to virtual and behavioral health care.

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