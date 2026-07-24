Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,912 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cigna Group worth $68,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after buying an additional 3,141,844 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cigna Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Cigna Group by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $450,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,056 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,136,699,000 after acquiring an additional 972,302 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $286.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $315.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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