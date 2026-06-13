Cigna Group $CI Stake Trimmed by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Cigna Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,114 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Cigna Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,942 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,676 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,338,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.0%

CI opened at $297.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.01. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

View Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here