Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,916 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $191.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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