Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,506 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 46,532 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 0.9% of Vest Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Cincinnati Financial worth $67,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $191.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.17. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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