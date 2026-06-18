Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Rogers worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,519,040 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 297,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $119,157,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,659 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $67,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,841 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,636 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $112,805.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $749,543.65. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Rogers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rogers Corporation’s shares jumped on strong trading volume, which can signal renewed investor interest after the company recently beat quarterly EPS expectations. Article Title

Rogers Corporation’s shares jumped on strong trading volume, which can signal renewed investor interest after the company recently beat quarterly EPS expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Rogers recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.75, topping estimates, and maintained Q2 2026 guidance of $0.90 to $1.10 per share; these fundamentals support the stock but were already known from the latest earnings release.

Rogers recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.75, topping estimates, and maintained Q2 2026 guidance of $0.90 to $1.10 per share; these fundamentals support the stock but were already known from the latest earnings release. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks analysis warned that recent earnings estimate revisions may limit further upside in the near term, suggesting the rally could face resistance.

A Zacks analysis warned that recent earnings estimate revisions may limit further upside in the near term, suggesting the rally could face resistance. Negative Sentiment: Canadian regulatory headlines about Rogers and fee-related warnings could add overhang if they raise the risk of additional scrutiny or compliance costs. Article Title

Rogers Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $158.96 on Thursday. Rogers Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $168.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.50 million. Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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