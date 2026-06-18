Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $7.89 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,892,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,100. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Further Reading

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