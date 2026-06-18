Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 20,705 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,539 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Argyle Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Down 2.8%

Home Depot stock opened at $327.69 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $322.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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