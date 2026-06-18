Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,006 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $589,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $245,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $271,820,000 after purchasing an additional 784,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 563,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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