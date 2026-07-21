Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Acquired by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,712.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Cintas Stock Down 1.3%

CTAS stock opened at $201.80 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $161.16 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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