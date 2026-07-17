Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,773 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cintas worth $73,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.16 and a 12-month high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cintas

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cintas reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.29 and revenue of $2.91 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. The company also posted 8.9% revenue growth and record margins, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Cintas earnings report

Cintas reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.29 and revenue of $2.91 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. The company also posted 8.9% revenue growth and record margins, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded Cintas to Buy from Neutral and lifted its price target to $230 from $200, citing improving labor market conditions, growth in adjacent product categories, and margin expansion from supply-chain and distribution initiatives. Bank of America upgrade article

Bank of America upgraded Cintas to Buy from Neutral and lifted its price target to $230 from $200, citing improving labor market conditions, growth in adjacent product categories, and margin expansion from supply-chain and distribution initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird also raised its price target to $214 and kept an Outperform rating, while other analysts increased forecasts after the earnings beat, adding to momentum around the stock. Analyst forecast increases

Robert W. Baird also raised its price target to $214 and kept an Outperform rating, while other analysts increased forecasts after the earnings beat, adding to momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 guidance called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, signaling confidence in continued growth even as the company works through the pending UniFirst acquisition. Cintas earnings release

Management’s fiscal 2027 guidance called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, signaling confidence in continued growth even as the company works through the pending UniFirst acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a Sector Perform rating with a $206 target, essentially in line with the recent trading level, suggesting some analysts see the current valuation as more balanced. RBC rating note

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a Sector Perform rating with a $206 target, essentially in line with the recent trading level, suggesting some analysts see the current valuation as more balanced. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether Cintas is fully valued after its strong five-year run, reflecting growing debate about how much upside is already priced in. Valuation article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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