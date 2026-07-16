Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Cintas were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cintas by 20.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,291,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 50.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,710,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $192.37 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average is $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.16 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cintas

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cintas posted fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.29, above the $1.24 consensus, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $2.91 billion, also topping estimates. Cintas earnings report

Cintas posted fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.29, above the $1.24 consensus, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $2.91 billion, also topping estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record margins, including gross margin of 51.0% and improved operating margin, which suggests strong pricing power and efficient execution. TipRanks earnings call summary

Management highlighted record margins, including gross margin of 51.0% and improved operating margin, which suggests strong pricing power and efficient execution. Positive Sentiment: The company issued fiscal 2027 guidance for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Press release

The company issued fiscal 2027 guidance for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching the pending UniFirst acquisition, which management said is still expected to close in the second half of calendar 2026; the guidance appears to exclude deal-related impacts. Benzinga article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $212.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

See Also

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