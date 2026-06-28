Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864,350 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 177,446 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $299,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $448.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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