Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Lessened by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,428 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 39,525 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Argus lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here