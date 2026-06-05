Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,473,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after buying an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $130.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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