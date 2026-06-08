Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,679,422 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.27% of Cisco Systems worth $3,876,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.64 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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