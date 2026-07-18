Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 657.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Atlas Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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