Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,656 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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