Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,628 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,060,995,000 after buying an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,802,382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,473,272,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $114.17 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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