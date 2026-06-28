Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,046 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 221,941 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $75,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $448.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here