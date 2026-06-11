Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,281 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $468.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 49,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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