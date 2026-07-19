Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,724 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.8% of World Equity Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. World Equity Group Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Citigroup Stock Down 1.7%

Citigroup stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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