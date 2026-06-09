Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,595 shares of the company's stock after selling 249,757 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 485 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company's stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 401,047 shares of the company's stock worth $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 212,434 shares of the company's stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Stock Up 0.7%

C stock opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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