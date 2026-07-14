Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by NWF Advisory Services Inc.

NWF Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,264 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,378 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,712,000 after buying an additional 189,548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,990,422,000 after buying an additional 1,326,224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock worth $3,954,307,000 after buying an additional 846,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,944,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer downgraded Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expectations for big banks are running high, with several analysts saying Citigroup could beat estimates thanks to resilient consumer activity, healthy loan demand, and stronger capital markets conditions.

Wall Street expectations for big banks are running high, with several analysts saying Citigroup could beat estimates thanks to resilient consumer activity, healthy loan demand, and stronger capital markets conditions. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Citigroup as “the one to watch” among major U.S. banks because it is expected to show the biggest year-over-year improvement on an important performance measure, which could support sentiment if results confirm the trend.

Recent coverage highlighted Citigroup as “the one to watch” among major U.S. banks because it is expected to show the biggest year-over-year improvement on an important performance measure, which could support sentiment if results confirm the trend. Positive Sentiment: New commentary on Citi’s tokenized USD clearing and Citi Token Services suggests the bank is making progress on digital transformation, reinforcing the case for longer-term operating efficiency and modernization.

New commentary on Citi’s tokenized USD clearing and Citi Token Services suggests the bank is making progress on digital transformation, reinforcing the case for longer-term operating efficiency and modernization. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate Citigroup favorably overall, with one note saying the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus ahead of earnings.

Analysts continue to rate Citigroup favorably overall, with one note saying the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market-wide risk aversion is also weighing on sentiment, as bank stocks are softer ahead of a packed earnings calendar and broader futures weakness is pressuring cyclical financial shares.

Market-wide risk aversion is also weighing on sentiment, as bank stocks are softer ahead of a packed earnings calendar and broader futures weakness is pressuring cyclical financial shares. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Citi’s tech overhaul and leadership efforts points to a multiyear turnaround story, but these initiatives are still viewed as work in progress rather than immediate catalysts.

Coverage of Citi’s tech overhaul and leadership efforts points to a multiyear turnaround story, but these initiatives are still viewed as work in progress rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still wary about restructuring costs, credit risk, and whether Citigroup can close the gap to its own performance targets, which could limit enthusiasm if earnings disappoint.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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