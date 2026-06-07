Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,571 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $38,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is 43.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $68.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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