Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,577 shares of the bank's stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the bank's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the bank's stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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