Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,584 shares of the bank's stock after selling 18,999 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of CFG opened at $72.34 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Trending Headlines about Citizens Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens Financial reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.30 versus $1.25 expected and revenue of $2.28 billion versus $2.25 billion expected, driven by stronger net interest income and fee growth. Reuters article

Citizens Financial reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.30 versus $1.25 expected and revenue of $2.28 billion versus $2.25 billion expected, driven by stronger net interest income and fee growth. Positive Sentiment: The company said net income rose 35% year over year to $587 million and EPS increased 41% year over year, reinforcing momentum in profitability. Business Wire article

The company said net income rose 35% year over year to $587 million and EPS increased 41% year over year, reinforcing momentum in profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $90, RBC to $79, Barclays to $81, and Baird to $75, signaling improving Wall Street sentiment. Benzinga article

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $90, RBC to $79, Barclays to $81, and Baird to $75, signaling improving Wall Street sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted a raised net interest margin outlook and solid private bank growth, which may support expectations for continued earnings strength. Read More.

Analysts also highlighted a raised net interest margin outlook and solid private bank growth, which may support expectations for continued earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, underscoring capital return to shareholders.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

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