Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,036,577 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 832,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $321,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 679.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,266,472 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,121,550,000 after buying an additional 288,783,850 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94,191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,233,279 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,155,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,114,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,415,046,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,734.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,612,674 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,633,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7,979.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,165,352 shares of the bank's stock valued at $775,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore set a $74.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and the parent of Citizens Bank. Founded in 1828, the company provides banking and financial services to consumers, businesses, and institutions. Its consumer offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, home equity lending, student lending, and wealth management services. Through its commercial banking businesses, Citizens provides loans, treasury management, capital markets, and other financial services to companies and organizations.

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