Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Stock Holdings Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the bank's stock after selling 71,206 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,289,711 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,982,532,000 after acquiring an additional 614,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,064,513 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 393,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,361,142 shares of the bank's stock worth $661,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,220,986 shares of the bank's stock worth $423,222,000 after acquiring an additional 505,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,574,714 shares of the bank's stock worth $384,029,000 after acquiring an additional 763,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $68.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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