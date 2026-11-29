Prana Capital Management LP decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,201 shares of the bank's stock after selling 369,650 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 1.6% of Prana Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $52,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 611.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 427 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 520,240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,171,000 after buying an additional 139,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,036,577 shares of the bank's stock valued at $321,132,000 after buying an additional 832,497 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,265 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CFG alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE CFG opened at $62.54 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and the parent of Citizens Bank. Founded in 1828, the company provides banking and financial services to consumers, businesses, and institutions. Its consumer offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, home equity lending, student lending, and wealth management services. Through its commercial banking businesses, Citizens provides loans, treasury management, capital markets, and other financial services to companies and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citizens Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citizens Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Citizens Financial Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report