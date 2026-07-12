Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 2,477 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,156 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5%

Caterpillar stock traded up $14.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $952.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,716. The stock has a market cap of $438.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $930.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $401.70 and a one year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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