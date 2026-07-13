Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 28,098 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Benzinga

Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Yahoo Finance

Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: The company’s QUILS lung cancer detection program is expanding into new states, reinforcing its reputation in oncology and public-health initiatives. Yahoo Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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