Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $518.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $569.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $406.78 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $422.09 and its 200 day moving average is $473.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here