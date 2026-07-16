Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $601,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,125.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $3,738,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

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Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $171.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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