Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $8.58 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,577 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,487.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,338 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $688.89.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0%

NOC stock opened at $539.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $541.29 and its 200-day moving average is $625.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $493.84 and a twelve month high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is 30.92%.

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About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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