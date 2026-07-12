Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 54,628 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,436 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9%

KMI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,991,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $742,855. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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