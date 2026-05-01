Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 911.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,666 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Netflix were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,013 shares of company stock valued at $127,482,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NFLX opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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