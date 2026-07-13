Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 3,941 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Intuit were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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