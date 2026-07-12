Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 46,924 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,524 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 46,924 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in eBay were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. eBay joins Russell Growth Indexes

eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. eBay expanding live shopping and investing in AI resale startup

Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Earnings Preview: What To Expect From eBay’s Report

Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Jamie Iannone sells shares of eBay stock

CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares.

eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo slightly raised its price target on eBay but kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting a more cautious stance than the bullish headlines imply.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $96.00 price target on eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,600.60. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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