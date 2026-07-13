Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 182,415 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,481,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,642,000 after buying an additional 1,184,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,830,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.56.

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Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

PFE opened at $24.21 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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