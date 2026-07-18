Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 20,424 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,977 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 2.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?

ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45 Target Price at $164.45

Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, reinforcing expectations that earnings will stay strong over the next few years.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $147.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $611.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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