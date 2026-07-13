Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,862 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 122,216 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 203,131 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allstate from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $251.64 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $257.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Allstate's payout ratio is currently 9.53%.

Trending Headlines about Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Allstate to $272 from $255 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has upside from recent levels.

Mizuho raised its price target on Allstate to $272 from $255 and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argued that Allstate looks undervalued after earnings and may benefit from a relatively favorable catastrophe year, which could help underwriting results and profits.

Several recent articles argued that Allstate looks undervalued after earnings and may benefit from a relatively favorable catastrophe year, which could help underwriting results and profits. Neutral Sentiment: Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not necessarily changing the near-term trading story.

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not necessarily changing the near-term trading story. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage versus Progressive and other insurance peers kept attention on Allstate’s valuation, but this was more of a relative-stock discussion than a direct catalyst.

Comparative coverage versus Progressive and other insurance peers kept attention on Allstate’s valuation, but this was more of a relative-stock discussion than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond sued Allstate, alleging the insurer defrauded customers, adding a fresh legal overhang that could raise compliance and settlement concerns. Article Title

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond sued Allstate, alleging the insurer defrauded customers, adding a fresh legal overhang that could raise compliance and settlement concerns. Negative Sentiment: Allstate also drew attention after accusing Broadcom of auditing it because it ended its VMware/CA relationship, another sign of ongoing legal or contractual friction. Article Title

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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