Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 14,051 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,051 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings in DexCom were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,356,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,964,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,907,801 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $195,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,709 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $3,327,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,638 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $75.37 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $364,052.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,708.50. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,267. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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