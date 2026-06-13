Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 5,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Vertiv worth $62,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 78,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $302.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $316.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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