Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $72.79 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,121 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 158,990 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $72,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,275,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here