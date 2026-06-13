Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 39,034 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,034 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $105,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $998.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,016.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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