Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 80,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $33,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. KeyCorp raised their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,760,883.30. The trade was a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,271,820.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,409.92. This represents a 80.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,272,556 shares of company stock worth $252,615,825. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.9%

DDOG stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.02, a PEG ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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