Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,812 shares of the company's stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of JFrog worth $40,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,247,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JFrog by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company's stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $77.74 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,848,159.25. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 706,629 shares in the company, valued at $59,321,504.55. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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